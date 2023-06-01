Semco Maritime acquires Wind Multiplikator

Semco Maritime A/S has entered an agreement to acquire Wind Multiplikator GmbH, specialised in management of offshore wind farms and projects as well as provisioning of engineering and consulting services.

The transaction also includes all activities in offshore service provider OWS OffShore Wind Solutions GmbH, which is part of Wind Multiplikator Group. The combined Wind Multiplikator Group focuses on offshore wind O&M related activities, including major component exchanges (MCE) and repairs (MCR).

The Wind Multiplikator Group has 250 employees based in Bremen and an operational centre in Emden, offering more than 25 000 m2 of indoor hall space and 28 000 m2 of storage space with a holding area of approximately 167 000 m2 at the service hub for offshore wind farms with direct access to the North Sea via a 450 t gantry crane.

The acquisition will accelerate the positive development of the Wind Multiplikator Group, significantly strengthen Semco Maritime’s position in the offshore wind service market, and contribute to the realisation of Semco Maritime’s strategic aim of becoming the global leader for large renewable infrastructure projects and within operations and maintenance (O&M) to offshore wind farms in particular.

The companies’ service offerings are highly complementary spanning the full range from EPC contracts and project management to operational management of offshore wind farms and major component exchanges and repairs. The combined service business will have 455 employees operating across the entire offshore wind service value chain. The acquisition will drive accelerated growth through wider market access, sales synergies and stronger competencies enabling greater value creation for existing and new customers.

“We are excited about this acquisition, the skilled and experienced Wind Multiplikator team, and we look forward to combining our strengths and building a true powerhouse in offshore wind service with an even stronger offering to our customers. This partnership marks an important milestone in our Sustainable Growth strategy and the efforts to shift the balance towards our Renewables business and deliver more integrated services,” said Steen Brødbæk, CEO of Semco Maritime.

Market developments are attractive in the offshore wind industry as the global energy sector continues to transition towards and drive investments in renewable energy projects in Europe and beyond. Semco Maritime is aiming to create the best framework for leveraging the growth opportunities in the offshore wind market, which is expected to quadruple by 2030, and the acquisition will contribute to this.

“We have established a strong and thriving business with great growth prospects in an attractive market, and we are pleased to join Semco Maritime to accelerate the positive developments, unlock further growth opportunities together and offer our customers a wider range of world-class services,” added Michael Munder-Oschimek, CEO and Founder of Wind Multiplikator Group.

The management of Wind Multiplikator Group continues unchanged. Following the transaction, Wind Multiplikator Group will be branded ‘Wind Multiplikator powered by Semco Maritime’.

