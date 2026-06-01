FairWind appointed by Statkraft for multi-year Spanish O&M contract

FairWind has secured its first project with Statkraft, Europe's largest generator of renewable energy, to deliver operations and maintenance (O&M) across two onshore wind farms in Spain.

The 2.5-year award is also the company's first O&M term contract in its Mediterranean region, marking a significant step in its European growth. The services will be delivered under Statkraft’s overall operational framework and asset management responsibility.

FairWind will deliver the defined scope of preventative and major corrective maintenance across the La Herrería and?Pasada de Tejeda?wind projects, located in the municipality of Tarifa, south of Spain. A total of 34 Ecotecnia 1.6 MW turbines, which have been operating for more than 20 years, will be maintained as part of the project.

Active since November 2004, the project produces 120.3 GWh annually, enough to provide clean, affordable and indigenous energy to 34 500 homes.

Technicians will be on-site permanently to deliver minor corrective maintenance and day-to-day requirements. The workscope also includes preventative maintenance and support for major corrective, with experienced personnel to be deployed to support as required.

FairWind has been building its presence across the continent's maturing wind markets, where the combination of ageing turbine fleets and increasing operator focus on asset longevity is creating sustained demand for specialist O&M support.

Aitor Diaz de Lezana Fernández, Regional Director for the Mediterranean Region at FairWind, said: “This contract is a significant milestone for the business, marking both our first O&M term contract and our first project with Statkraft.

“With many first-generation turbines now operating beyond their original 20 – 25 year design life, demand for experienced operations and maintenance support is continuing to grow. FairWind’s track record in supporting legacy assets was central to securing this project, and we look forward to working closely with Statkraft to demonstrate the value our expertise can deliver.

“The project also reflects our wider focus across the Mediterranean, where we continue to strengthen our presence and expand our service offering. Italy, Greece and Romania are key markets for the business, and we are also growing our team in Portugal to support increasing demand across the region.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!