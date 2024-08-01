JGC Japan Corp. and Sumitomo Corp. to establish supply chain for floating offshore wind

JGC Japan Corp., a domestic EPC1 operating company of JGC Holdings Corp., and Sumitomo Corp. have signed an agreement to investigate the possibility of collaboration in the detailed design, manufacture and delivery of floating structural components in the floating offshore wind (FOW) power generation sector.

With the aims of reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and achieving mass production in the production and supply system by leveraging the strengths of respective partners, the two companies will examine the possibility of collaboration in the following key areas to establish a supply chain for floater components:

Detailed design of floater components based on floating foundation design.

Development of steel and shipbuilding manufacturers as partners in the manufacture of floater components, order placement, and manufacturing management.

Transportation of floater components to base ports for offshore wind power generation.

Global FOW power generation capacity is forecast to increase from approximately 0.2 GW in 2022 to 269 GW in 2050, and approximately 800 new units are expected to be installed annually around 2050. While there is a need to develop floatier components for larger wind turbines, technological development is still in its infancy, and a supply chain has yet to be established. The supply of floater components is not keeping up with ever-increasing demand for offshore wind turbines, which is likely to cause a bottleneck in the expansion of the FOW power generation market.

