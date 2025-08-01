ERG launches Corlacky wind farm

ERG has announced the completion of construction and the start of energisation of the Corlacky wind farm in Northern Ireland, consisting of 11 Vestas V117 turbines of 4.3 MW each, for a total installed capacity of 47.3 MW.

The plant will have an estimated annual production of approximately 176 GWh, equivalent to approximately 3750 equivalent hours, capable of avoiding the emission of approximately 66 000 t of CO 2 and meeting the electricity needs of over 55 360 households in the UK.

The renewable energy and the related Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) generated by the park were contracted through a power purchase agreement.

Paolo Merli, CEO of ERG, commented: “The start-up of the Corlacky wind farm, located in a high-wind area, confirms the group's solid growth and consolidates our presence in the UK, where we have reached a total installed wind capacity of 340 MW.”

