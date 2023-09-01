Community Windpower receives consent decision for Sanquhar II

Sanquhar II Community Wind Farm, a 44 turbine scheme in Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire, has recently been granted planning consent by Scottish Ministers.

Originally submitted in March 2019 as a 50-turbine scheme, Sanquhar II Com-munity wind farm will now consist of 44 turbines, 42 of these with a maximum blade tip height of 200 m and two wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 149 m. The scheme will be located on the border of Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire, 6.5 km south-west of Sanquhar.

The decision today to grant consent for the scheme comes after a public inquiry held in October 2021 and a further hearing on matters regarding the National Plan-ning Framework 4 (NPF4) held in January 2023.

Sanquhar II Community wind farm will provide extensive environmental, social, and economic benefits. Per annum, the scheme will produce enough electricity to power 335 000 homes and offset more than 546 000 t of carbon dioxide. The construction and operation of the development will provide employment for skilled local people, and it will support local business and national supply chains.

Rod Wood, Managing Director at Community Windpower, said: “We are thrilled that Sanquhar II has been consented. This scheme will provide over 300 MW of clean, green electricity, which is a significant step forward in Scotland’s ambitious journey to achieve net zero emissions by 2045. Sanquhar II will now play a huge part in achieving Scotland’s legally binding climate targets.

“Its benefits are not just environmental, either. Construction, development, and operation of Sanquhar II could generate over £350 million gross value added for Scotland, supporting over 1600 job years. The project will also provide over £100 million in business rates to Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire Councils, and overall the project represents a substantial investment in the Scottish economy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.