Hellenic Cables to supply inter-array cables for the Eoliennes en mer Dieppe Le Tréport

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a contract with DEME Offshore, a leading offshore energy contractor, for the supply of inter-array cables for the Eoliennes en mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT), an offshore wind farm (OWF) in France, located off the coast in the English Channel, which is expected to be commissioned in 2026. The EMDT OWF is a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and la Banque des Territoires.

Hellenic Cables has been entrusted with the responsibility of designing, manufacturing, and supplying the 66 kV inter-array cables and associated accessories that will interconnect the wind turbines and connect them to the offshore substation. The scope of supply involves approximately 120 km of 66 kV inter-array cables with XLPE insulation. Manufacturing operations are scheduled to take place at the state-of-the-art factory of Hellenic Cables in Corinth, Greece, commencing in 2025, with delivery expected to take place in 2Q25.

With a total installed power of 496 MW, the offshore wind farm is located 15 km off the city of Le Tréport and 17 km off the city of Dieppe. Its 62 wind turbines will supply electricity every year to 850 000 people, which is equivalent to two-thirds of the inhabitants of the Seine-Maritime department, or more than all the inhabitants of the Somme department.

Philip Scheers, Business Unit Director Cables at DEME Offshore, said: “DEME Offshore and Hellenic Cables have already established a fruitful collaboration on several large scale offshore wind projects. With our combined expertise and commitment to excellence, we look forward to delivering this project safely and successfully.”

Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings, added: “Hellenic Cables is very pleased that it has been selected to manufacture and supply the inter-array cables that will energise the Eoliennes en mer Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm. Together with Deme, we will deliver this important project safely and efficiently and support the path to a sustainable future.”

