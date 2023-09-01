RWE’s Montgomery Ranch wind farm under construction in Texas

RWE, a leading renewable energy company, has announced its 200 MW Montgomery Ranch wind farm is under construction in Foard County, Texas. The Montgomery Ranch project raises RWE’s installed wind capacity in the State to 4.3 GW, enough capacity to power more than 1.2 million homes. The US is a key market for growing RWE's wind business building on a substantial global portfolio, including more than 200 onshore and 19 offshore wind farms.

Texas leads the nation in installed wind capacity and RWE’s projects there also include the 240 MW Blackjack Creek and the 200 MW El Algodon Alto wind farms. Renewable energy has at times been responsible for as much as one-third of the total generation in the state as Texas has broken 10 all-time peak power demand records this summer, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), who operates the electric grid.

“Wind projects such as Montgomery Ranch contribute to a cleaner, stronger economy and help create a more resilient energy infrastructure in Texas,” said Mark Noyes, CEO RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG. “Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new demand records and we are on track to meet, if not exceed, that record this summer. With our planned build out of renewable resources in Texas, we are contributing to a more diverse grid that is flexible and responsive to meet future energy demands in the Lone Star State.”

The project is expected to employ up to 300 people during construction and when completed, by the end of 2024, Montgomery Ranch will contain 45 Vestas 4.5 MW turbines.

“We welcome the Montgomery Ranch wind farm to Foard County and we thank RWE for choosing Foard County,” added County Judge, Mark Christopher.

