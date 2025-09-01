Morgan Generation offshore wind farm granted consent

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, has announced that consent has been granted for the Morgan Generation offshore wind farm.

Located in the Irish Sea, Morgan has a potential generating capacity of 1.5 GW of clean energy once operational – enough to power the equivalent of around 1.5 million UK homes each year.

Developed by JERA Nex bp and EnBW, Morgan Generation is the second project from the UK’s Round 4 leasing round to receive consent, and one of the fastest offshore wind farms in the UK to progress from lease award to approval.

Sarah Pirie, Programme Director at EnBW, said: “Securing the Development Consent Order is a significant achievement and a critical step toward delivering this transformative project to the UK. It provides the certainty we need to move into the next phase with our supply chain and key stakeholders who have supported us to date and represents a major step forward in delivering the kind of low-carbon infrastructure the UK urgently needs.”

Mark Hudson, Programme Director at JERA Nex bp, added: “This marks a major milestone, building on the success of our Mona offshore wind farm, bringing us closer to delivering another potential 1.5 GW of low-carbon energy to homes and businesses throughout the UK. Securing this approval is a crucial step forward to supporting the country’s transition to secure, cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.”

The Morgan Transmission Project, which will supply the infrastructure needed to transfer power from offshore turbines to the UK grid, is currently in the examination phase. A decision on development consent is anticipated in 2026.

In addition to Morgan, JERA Nex bp and EnBW are also progressing two other offshore wind developments in the UK: the Mona offshore wind project in the Irish Sea and the Morven offshore wind project in the North Sea.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!