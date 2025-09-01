Ocean Winds signs agreement with P&Q and Tele-Fonika Kable

Ocean Winds, a global company specialising in offshore wind energy, established in 2020 as a 50/50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has signed an agreement with P&Q, appointed as the main contractor responsible for the construction of the onshore cable trench, and with Tele-Fonika Kable, responsible for the delivery of the onshore export cable system, including EHV power cables manufactured at its plant in Bydgoszcz, TFKable Group. The scope of the agreement includes the design, delivery, and installation of an approximately 8-km onshore cable section, connecting the landfall point in the Choczewo municipality with the onshore substation located in the same area. The completion of this stage will enable the safe and efficient transmission of offshore-generated energy to the national power grid. Construction works are scheduled to begin in 2026.

The signing of the agreement with P&Q and Tele-Fonika Kable is further evidence of Ocean Winds’ active involvement of Polish companies in the construction of the BC-Wind offshore wind farm. This collaboration strengthens the participation of the local industry in the country’s energy transition, contributing to the development of expertise and infrastructure in the renewable energy sector. P&Q is also delivering the contract for the design, construction, installation and commissioning of the BC-Wind onshore substation, which, combined with the current scope of works, covers key elements of the project’s onshore transmission infrastructure.

“The agreement signed today concludes the preparation phase and paves the way for the implementation of BC-Wind’s onshore infrastructure. Through our co-operation with P&Q and Tele-Fonika Kable, we can be confident that key elements of the project are being developed based on Polish industrial capabilities. This translates into stable contracts, job security for local specialists, and the strengthening of competencies that will serve as a foundation for future offshore investments in Poland,” said Kacper Kostrzewa, Managing Director in Poland, Ocean Winds.

“We are proud to have reached another key milestone, which is the start of works related to the construction of the export cable line. This is especially significant as it represents another element of the BC-Wind power transmission system, where P&Q serves as the main contractor. The contract we have signed in consortium with TELE-FONIKA Kable is an important symbol of the growing role of Polish companies in the offshore supply chain and a clear demonstration that Polish enterprises are fully capable of successfully executing such major investments,” added Piotr Sokolowski, Board Member, Head of Sales, P&Q.

“The BC-Wind project represents another venture for Tele-Fonika Kable supporting the development of offshore wind energy in Poland. Our scope includes the design, production, and delivery of approximately 23 km of 275 kV high-voltage cables, fibre optic cables, and dedicated accessories, as well as the execution of comprehensive post-installation testing of the entire line. The cables will be manufactured in 4Q26 at the Bydgoszcz plant – the largest production centre for HV and EHV land cables within the Tele-Fonika Group and a key element of the national supply chain. The project combines advanced technologies with local content, strengthening Poland’s role in the energy transition,” concluded Piotr Mirek, Board Member of Tele-Fonika Kable and Executive Director for Supply Chain and Investments at JDR Cable Systems.

The BC-Wind project is located approximately 23 km off the coast, within the Krokowa and Choczewo municipalities in the Pomeranian Voivodeship. The project aims to achieve a planned capacity of up to 390 MW, covering a total wind farm area of 90.94 km2. Its implementation represents a significant step in increasing the share of renewable energy in Poland’s national energy mix and strengthening the country’s energy security.

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm has obtained environmental permits for both the offshore and onshore components, as well as the right to a Contract for Difference (CfD). The project is at an advanced stage of development, with ongoing activities focused on selecting key suppliers and preparing for the final investment decision (FID), which is planned for 2025.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!