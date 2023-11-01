Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia offshore wind project reaches milestone

Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) has received a favourable record of decision from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The project is on time and on budget, with onshore construction commencing later this year.

This is the last major milestone before BOEM approves the construction and operations plan, which authorises construction to begin offshore. The 2.6 GW CVOW project will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660 000 homes once fully constructed in late 2026 and satisfy the mandates the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act. CVOW is expected to generate fuel savings of US$3 billion for customers during the project's first 10 years of operation.

“Receiving a favourable record of decision from the BOEM is a monumental achievement for Dominion Energy and the CVOW team. More than a decade of work has gone into the development, design, and permitting of CVOW,” said Bob Blue, Dominion Energy's Chair, President, and CEO. “Offshore wind is a vital part of our strategy to provide our customers with a diverse fuel mix that delivers reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy.”

The record of decision summarises the findings of the final environmental impact statement and incorporates extensive studies, evaluations, and designs and responds to public comments to maximise CVOW's environmental benefits and minimise potential impacts. The record of decision includes actions taken offshore to minimise impacts to marine life, such as North Atlantic right whales, and actions taken onshore to design and build a transmission route that avoids impacts to natural and cultural resources and communities to the maximum extent possible.

Dominion Energy also worked with a broad range of stakeholders, including state and federal agencies, Tribal Nations, industry groups, and environmental justice communities to avoid, minimise, and mitigate potential impacts.

