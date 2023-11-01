Stantec appointed as lead environmental consultant for Nova East Wind

Nova East Wind Inc, a joint venture partnership between DP Energy and SBM Offshore, has appointed Stantec as its lead environmental consultant.

The joint venture partnership announced its floating offshore wind farm development earlier this year. The 300 – 400 MW Nova East Wind project is proposed to be located approximately 20 – 30 km off Goldboro, Nova Scotia, Canada. This first stepping-stone project will kickstart an exciting new industry in Nova Scotia, contributing to the province meeting its 2030 decarbonisation goals.

Stantec’s local Dartmouth office, supported by its expert subconsultants and regional colleagues, will lead on environmental appraisal and consenting for Nova East Wind. As part of its work, Stantec will deliver a wide range of outputs including an impact statement to examine the potential impacts of the project on the surrounding environment including sea, land and wildlife and the human environment.

Anne-Marie Belliveau, Nova East Wind Project Manager, said: “This is a significant milestone for the Nova East Wind project, and we are delighted that the project will benefit from the expertise and experience offered by the Stantec team. With this key appointment, we are progressing on the path to deliver Nova East Wind and providing Nova Scotia with renewable power from offshore floating wind.”

“This is an exciting time for us. We look forward to working alongside such important partners like DP Energy and SBM Offshore on this project,” added Dale Conroy, Stantec’s Project Director and Environmental Services Power Sector Leader in Canada. “As a global leader in the environmental consulting sector, our team is committed to delivering impact assessment services that will promote the sustainable nature of this strategic project and contribute to the development of clean energy in Canada.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.