Vestas has received its first firm order for the V172-7.2 MW wind turbine, the latest addition to Vestas’ EnVentus Platform. The order was placed by developer Uhl Windkraft and consists of six wind turbines for the Hoßkirch wind project, a project in cooperation with the Comital House of Koenigsegg-Aulendorf.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are very pleased to announce the first V172-7.2 MW order for Vestas which marks the next milestone for our modular platform architecture,” said Jens Kück, Senior Vice President Sales Onshore for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “Our thanks go to Uhl Windkraft and the Comital House of Koenigsegg-Aulendorf for the trust in us and our technology. The V172-7.2 MW offers a great business case, especially in a low-wind environment such as in Baden-Württemberg and is an important contribution to Germany’s energy transition.”

The V172-7.2 MW is designed for optimised energy production in low to medium average wind conditions. The design considers the full value chain with modular design, improved transportability of the nacelle unit, as well as the flexibility to service and upgrade over the turbine’s operational lifetime.

The project site is located in Hoßkirch, 40 km north of Friedrichshafen. Turbine delivery will begin in 2Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 3Q25.

