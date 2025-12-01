Macro Offshore wins 10-year contract with Siemens Energy

Macro Offshore has won a contract with Siemens Energy for the provision of accommodation services to various offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

The contract will commence in June 2027 and has a firm duration of six years. In addition, Siemens Energy has the option to extend the contract by up to another four years.

Macro Offshore has committed the accommodation jack-up Crossway Eagle for the projects.

Crossway Eagle is one of the most environmentally-friendly accommodation rigs in the North Sea and has a 200 t crane mounted on a cantilever, making the vessel optimal for supporting lighter construction activities.

The rig is currently being prepared for mobilisation to Equinor’s Empire Wind project offshore New York.

