Vestas acquires 167 MW order in the US

Vestas has received a 167 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the USA. The order consists of 45 V150 turbines of the 4 MW platform.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 2Q25 with commissioning scheduled for 4Q25.