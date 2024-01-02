Vestas secures 135 MW project in the US
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,
Vestas has received a 135 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the USA. The order consists of 30 V163-4.5 MW turbines, Vestas’ newest high-capacity factor turbine and the project has been developed by Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ North American development arm.
The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.
Highlighting its increased focus on project development in key markets, Steelhead Americas led all development efforts including permitting, land acquisition, and construction design to deliver the customer a project that is ready for construction and installation.
Turbine delivery begins in third quarter of 2024
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/02012024/vestas-secures-135-mw-in-the-us/
