Vestas wins 125 MW order in Italy
Vestas has received a 125 MW order for a wind farm located in Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of ten V136-4.5 MW wind turbines and 19 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) agreement.
This is the largest order for a single wind project ever received by Vestas in Italy.
Turbine delivery is scheduled for 1Q25, while commissioning is expected to take place in 3Q25.
Vestas is the main contributor to the expansion of wind energy in Italy, with 5.2 GW of installed wind capacity.
