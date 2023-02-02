Peikko delivers cage rock foundations to Karahka wind park in Finland

Peikko has received a substantial order to deliver rock foundation technology to the Karahka wind park project in Northern Ostrobotnia, Finland.

Karahka wind park is located 100 km southwest of Oulu, in the city of Oulainen. Peikko will deliver steel components for the 25 foundations of the wind park. The deliveries comprise FatBar® rock anchor sets and PSB® punching reinforcement systems. Peikko is also responsible for the foundation design and structural calculations. Deliveries are scheduled to take place between April and October 2023. The wind park is estimated to be operational by the end of 2024.

The developer of the wind park is VSB Uusiutuva Energia Suomi Oy, and the park’s current owners are Helen Ltd and the Bank of Åland. NYAB is the main contractor of the civil work and infrastructure, consisting of earthworks, internal grid works for the wind farm, and the construction of a substation, main transformers, and a 110 kV power line. They will also perform the technical assembly of steel components and foundation casting works. Nordex will supply 25 N163/5X 5.9MW turbines with a hub height of 168 m.

“We at Peikko are proud to be the selected supplier for this remarkable wind power project in Finland. Our solutions are reliable, safe, and timesaving, and we can also provide our customers with important cost-savings in materials used. Being part of green energy production supports our goals for a more sustainable way to design and build,” said Topi Paananen, CEO of Peikko Group Corporation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.