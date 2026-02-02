European Energy divests Henglarn onshore wind project

European Energy has completed the divestment of the Henglarn onshore wind project in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

The transaction marks another step in European Energy’s ongoing rotation of operational assets in the German market.

The Henglarn project consists of a single Enercon E-160 EP5 E3 turbine with a total capacity of 5.56 MW. The turbine reached commercial operation on 11 July 2025 and operates under an EEG feed-in tariff awarded in February 2025.

Jens Peter Zink, Deputy CEO of European Energy, commented: “We are delighted to be a part of DaVinci Energy’s first transaction in Germany. Completing the divestment of Henglarn reflects our ongoing efforts to optimise our asset portfolio in the country. The transaction allows capital to be redeployed into new renewable energy projects currently under development while maintaining continuity for the operational assets and its stakeholders.”

Salih Alper Kemikli, Chairman of DaVinci Energy, added: “This transaction represents DaVinci Energy’s first investment in Germany, and completing it together with European Energy makes it particularly meaningful for us. European Energy is a highly respected and experienced developer, and this partnership sets an important milestone for our future investments in the German market. We are very pleased with this collaboration and see it as a strong foundation for many successful partnerships to come.”

European Energy currently operates more than 160 onshore wind assets in Germany and holds a majority stake in over 100 of them. The total capacity of the onshore wind assets in Germany where European Energy holds a majority stake is 581 MW.

As of December 2025, European Energy is constructing 118 MW of onshore wind capacity in Germany, and its development pipeline in the country totals 2.2 GW across onshore wind, solar, and battery storage.

DaVinci Energy is a renewable energy consultancy founded in 2020 and headquartered in Ankara, Türkiye, providing advisory services for renewable energy investments while also acting as a project developer. In Türkiye, the company manages a portfolio exceeding 2 GW of wind and solar power projects for more than ten different investors. DaVinci Energy has affiliated entities in the Netherlands, Germany, and Hungary to support its own renewable energy investments in Europe.

European Energy was advised by Watson Farley & Williams on the legal aspects of the transaction.

