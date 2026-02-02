Goldwind completes first turbine installation at Georgia’s Ruisi wind project

Following the strategic outlook shared by Ambassador, Zhou Qian, the Ruisi wind project has reached a pivotal milestone with the installation of its first turbine.

As Georgia’s largest single wind power initiative to date, the project is situated in the challenging mountainous terrain near the city of Gori.

H.E. Zhou Qian, Chinese Ambassador to Georgia, commented: “In recent years, co-operation between Chinese and Georgian enterprises has evolved from traditional infrastructure to high-tech sectors and complete equipment supply. Goldwind’s participation in the 206 MW Ruisi wind power project in Gori – encompassing the supply of 33 turbines and 15 years of O&M – is a prime example. Under the ‘Dual Carbon’ goals, there is vast potential for collaboration in energy storage, grid upgrades, and renewable energy.”

Demonstrating exceptional engineering precision, the team transitioned from the start of operations to the completion of the first installation in just seven days. This achievement sets a new benchmark for installation efficiency in Georgia’s local mountainous wind sector.

The Ruisi wind farm will feature 33 Goldwind GW171-6.25 MW smart turbines, totalling a capacity of 206 MW. Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 600 million kWh of clean electricity annually, meet the power demands of over 200 000 households, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 400 000 tpy.

This project arrives at a critical juncture for Georgia’s energy security. Data from the National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows that while electricity consumption rose by 3% in 2025 (reaching 14.9 billion kWh), domestic generation fell by nearly 3%. This growing deficit has increased the nation’s reliance on energy imports.

In response, the Georgian government has prioritised the green economy through the National Energy and Climate Plan (2021 – 2030). The strategy sets an ambitious target for wind power to account for 13.65% of the country’s total installed capacity by 2030.

Wu Kai, Vice President of Goldwind and Chairman of Goldwind International, emphasised: “The Ruisi wind farm is more than just an infrastructure project; it is a catalyst for Georgia’s energy self-sufficiency. By alleviating the current supply gap and significantly diversifying the local energy mix, we are helping the nation meet its climate goals. We are honoured to collaborate with our global partners to build a resilient, sustainable power structure for Georgia.”

