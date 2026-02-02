HSI joint venture rolls out OSS Zingst topside

The HSI joint venture, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv, has safely rolled out the topside of OSS Zingst at HSM Offshore Energy’s yard in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

This milestone marks the next step in delivering Germany’s newest and most powerful offshore wind infrastructure for transmission system operator, 50Hertz.

OSS Zingst is one of two offshore substations, together with OSS Darß, forming the OST-6-1 grid connection in the German Baltic Sea. With a combined transmission capacity of 927 MW, OST-6-1 will connect the Gennaker offshore wind farm, which will be Germany’s largest upon completion, to the onshore grid.

The topside of OSS Zingst is an impressive structure, measuring 48 × 33 × 17.5 m (L × W × H) and weighing 4700 metric t. Once installed offshore, the offshore substation will collect and transform the 450 MW of power generated by the Gennaker wind farm before transmitting it to the onshore grid. The roll-out at the Schiedam yard marks a key milestone in the project and demonstrates the seamless collaboration within the HSI-consortium and the way the engineering has progressed into a buildable platform as the project works towards the upcoming load-out, sail-away, and offshore installation.

Under the EPCIC contract, the HSI-consortium is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of the Ostwind3, Zingst, and Darß topsides and their jackets. The joint venture’s integrated approach enables efficient co-ordination, consistent technical consistency, and the highest safety and quality standards, which are essential for delivering a project of this scale.

Hans Leerdam, Chief Commercial Officer of HSM Offshore Energy, commented: “Rolling out the Zingst topside underscores the strength of our consortium and our shared commitment to supporting Europe’s offshore wind expansion. We are proud to deliver another key milestone for 50Hertz.”

Wim Vaes, Commercial Director, Smulders, added: “This milestone highlights the dedication and technical excellence of our teams across all partners. Zingst represents not only impressive engineering, but also a meaningful contribution to Europe’s sustainable energy ambitions.”

Fedor van Veen, Managing Director Offshore & Energy at Iv, concluded: “We are pleased to see the Zingst platform reach this important phase. It shows how months of engineering have resulted in a buildable platform.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!