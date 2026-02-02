Pre-development works begin at Stornoway wind farm site

Ground investigation works at the Stornoway wind farm site have started, marking an important milestone as the project moves into its next phase.

Lewis Wind Power, the developer behind the Stornoway wind farm, is a 50:50 joint venture between ESB and EDF power solutions UK. The company has been working with partners and stakeholders to progress wind development on Lewis since 2003, and consent is in place for 33 wind turbines on land owned by the Stornoway Trust.

The site investigation works will involve limited drilling and trial pitting at specific locations across the site to better understand the ground conditions and analyse rock from the borrow pit locations to allow the stone that is already on the site to be re-purposed during wind farm construction. These investigative works will be integral to the approach taken during the construction phase, which is currently anticipated to commence in 2027.

Site activity started in January 2026, with the works being undertaken by Natural Power Consultants Ltd and RPS Consulting Services Ltd. Two local contractors – D Mackay and Son and Calmax Construction Ltd are assisting with the site investigation works. The work will continue through to April 2026. A supply chain engagement event will take place later in 2026 to open up discussions about local businesses tendering for work on the development.

Alister Maciver, Construction Project Manager at Lewis Wind Power, commented: “This is an important step forward for the Stornoway wind farm project, and we are pleased to be progressing into this next phase of pre-development work. These investigations will help ensure that the project is delivered responsibly and efficiently, using local materials and resources where possible. We have worked alongside the community on Lewis for many years, and we remain committed to continuing that constructive dialogue as the project moves ahead. We are focused on delivering this project in a way that brings long-term benefits to the island and its people.”

Alongside progress on the wind farm, Lewis Wind Power is inviting applications for its annual Sponsorship Fund, which provides £12 500 each year to support local projects and groups. 17 local initiatives across Stornoway received funding in 2025. The application window has now been extended, with groups invited to apply to the fund by 27 February 2026.

The Sponsorship Fund complements other local support provided by Lewis Wind Power, including long-standing sponsorship of HebCelt Festival and recent funding for two fully funded, three-year apprenticeships with John Maciver & Sons and I A & C Maciver, which are supporting skills development and employment opportunities on the island.

Mr Maciver added: “We are pleased to continue supporting local projects through the Lewis Wind Power Sponsorship Fund. With the deadline having been extended, now is a great opportunity for local groups to apply and take advantage of this opportunity.”

