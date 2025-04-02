SSE granted planning permission to extend life of Richfield Wind Farm

SSE has been granted planning permission by Wexford County Council to extend the operational life of its Richfield wind farm, near Bridgetown in County Wexford, Ireland for a further 20 years.

Consent for the life extension of Richfield wind farm allows SSE Renewables to continue generating clean energy at Richfield. This also means the company will be able to continue supporting both the local community and local authority, through its established community fund and ongoing contributions to the local exchequer through commercial rate payments.

With an installed capacity for 27 MW, the 18-turbine Richfield wind farm has played a vital role in renewable energy production for the past two decades. Each year, the renewable energy generated at the wind farm has been capable of powering the equivalent of up to 18 000 homes annually, helping displace almost 22 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

The original planning consent for the wind farm was granted in 2005 and limited the wind farm’s operational lifetime to just 20 years. However, by continuing comprehensive operational maintenance activities, the wind farm can carry on safely and sustainably generating renewable energy. The planning consent extends to only the lifetime operation of the existing wind farm and does not propose any increase in the number or size of the wind turbines at the site.

Ciaran Maguire, Onshore Wind Operations and Maintenance Manager Ireland for SSE Renewables, responded: “Richfield wind farm has contributed to clean energy production in Ireland for nearly two decades and, with this life expansion, it has the potential to continue to support the country in achieving its ambitious climate targets. Importantly, due to this consent from Wexford County Council, we can continue to provide direct benefits to the local community for many more years to come through our long-standing Community Benefit Fund (CBF) as well as financial support to the provision of local services through ongoing commercial rates payments to the local authority.”

To support the planning process, SSE Renewables hosted public information sessions, including information on how the wind farm’s CBF would continue to operate if the site’s life extension is approved. Since it launched in 2007, the Richfield CBF has awarded more than €400 000 to 266 community groups in the vicinity of the wind farm, with almost €34 000 awarded since March 2024 alone.

Separately, SSE Renewables is also progressing plans for a solar farm adjacent to the existing Richfield wind farm at a 44-hectare site in the vicinity of Hooks/Yoletown and Kilcowan. The company was granted planning permission for the 21 MWp solar project in summer 2024.

