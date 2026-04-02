RWE deepens co-operation with ASML

RWE, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies and a major player in global energy trading, is expanding its collaboration with ASML, the world's leading supplier of lithography systems for the semiconductor industry. The two companies initially signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for green electricity supply in 2021. This agreement is now being expanded to cover around 130 MW of installed renewable capacity and extended until 2038.

The new PPA covers the supply of additional power from the Belgian Northwester 2 offshore wind farm, as well as wind power from RWE’s own Dutch wind fleet. The latter includes the OranjeWind offshore wind farm, as well as the Kattenberg, Zuidwester, Westereems, and Oostpolderdijk onshore wind farms. The agreement was structured with the support of the Dutch consultancy firm, Energie Makelaar BV.

“We are delighted that ASML continues to rely on RWE as a trusted partner for sustainable energy solutions,” said Ulf Kerstin, Chief Commercial Officer at RWE Supply & Trading. “Increased digitalisation is significantly boosting the need for electricity. Large scale offshore projects like OranjeWind enable us to meet this demand, deliver more carbon-free electricity reliably to the grid, and contribute to a robust and resilient energy system. We already supply numerous leading technology companies in Europe and the US with the energy they need to power innovation.”

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