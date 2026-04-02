WFW advises WIND-projekt on sale of 381 MW German onshore wind portfolio

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised WIND-projekt Ingenieur- und Projektentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (WIND-projekt) on the sale of an onshore wind portfolio in Germany’s Mecklenburg-Vorpommern region to Blue Elephant Energy.

With a total capacity of 381?MW, this sale was the largest M&A transaction in the German onshore wind sector in 2025.

The portfolio consists of 37 operational wind farms with a combined capacity of 260?MW. It also includes four wind farms with a total capacity of 46 MW that are currently under construction and scheduled to be commissioned in 2026, and three wind farms with a total capacity of 75?MW intended to be commissioned in 2027, all of which will be handed over to Blue Elephant Energy upon reaching construction-ready status.

Based in Rostock, Germany, WIND-projekt develops innovative renewables-based energy projects and drives sector coupling across electricity, heat, and mobility – particularly in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern – working closely with municipalities, research institutions, and other partners.

Blue Elephant Energy is a leading independent power producer acquiring and operating solar and onshore wind parks as well as battery storage solutions, with a primary focus on the European market.

The WFW Germany Energy team that advised WIND-projekt was led by Corporate Partner, Dr Wolfram Böge, supported by Partners, Christian R. Schindler and Dr Sebastian Baum, Counsel, Tatjana Giutronich, Senior Associate, Marian Henkes, Associates, Albert Merck, Andreas Urdl, Josephina Knauf, Tetiana Arkhipova, Julian Kasper, Michel Dohmen, Philipp Vogl, Richard Wichmann, and Sophia Graul, and Transaction Lawyer, Stephanie Groß.

Regulatory advice was provided by Partners Dr Christine Bader and Dr F. Maximilian Boemke, Associates, Leonard Wolckenhaar, Dr. Philipp Kleiner, Dr. Ruwen Fritsche, and Wiebke Westermann. Counsel, Manuel Rustler, and Associate, Dr Alexander Brune, advised on tax matters of the transaction. Project expertise was provided by Managing Associates, Roman Schneider and Jakob Paluszkiewicz, and Associate, Stefan Riedmeyer.

Upon closing of the transaction, Dr Wolfram Böge commented: “We are delighted to have advised WIND-projekt on this landmark transaction which showcases the strength and maturity of Germany’s onshore wind sector. Being instructed on matters of this size reflects WFW’s market-leading expertise in large scale M&A transactions in the renewable energy sector.”

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