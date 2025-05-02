DEME completes acquisition of Havfram Wind Holdco AS

DEME has completed the acquisition of Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway.

The transaction, valued at approximately €900 million, has passed all customary closing conditions. DEME Offshore Holding NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEME Group NV, has acquired all of the shares in Havfram Wind Holdco AS from Sandbrook Capital and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). The acquisition of Havfram supports DEME’s ambition to expand its presense in the offshore wind energy market and the integration is expected to further strengthen DEME’s positioning in turbine and foundation installations.

Havfram is a Norwegian offshore wind infrastructure company focused on providing transport and installation services to the offshore wind sector. Havfram is currently building two next-generation wind turbine installation vessels that are expected to be delivered in 4Q25 and early 2026, respectively. These two vessels have already been contracted for 2H26. Havfram has an orderbook amounting to approximately €600 million, including providing support for the construction of some of the world’s largest offshore wind farms for the period 2026 – 2030.

The Havfram team will be integrated into DEME’s offshore energy segment under the DEME brand, while continuing to operate from its current location in Oslo, Norway. DEME is financing this transaction using a combination of external funding and internal resources.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.