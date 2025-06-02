Aker Solutions awarded contract for BalWin2 offshore wind project

Aker Solutions has signed a significant contract with Dragados Offshore to deliver the steel substructure for the 2 GW HVDC converter station for the BalWin2 offshore wind grid connection system in Germany, developed by Amprion Offshore GmbH.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release published on 10 February 2025. With this contract award, Dragados has exercised the option for the second HVDC converter station for the BalWin development in Germany.

“We are proud that Dragados Offshore has selected Aker Solutions as the contractor for the second BalWin steel substructure. This will enable us to leverage our standardisation and industrialisation efforts to increase productivity and drive down costs,” said Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President for Aker Solutions’ New Build segment.

Fabrication of the HVDC substructures will be executed by Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway. At its peak, the project will employ over 450 people. For Aker Solutions, the scope involves procurement, fabrication engineering, and construction of the offshore HVDC converter platform substructure. Preparation will commence 1Q26, while construction is scheduled to begin in 1Q27, with delivery in 2029.

Aker Solutions will book the award as order intake in 2Q25 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

