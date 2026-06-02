Ecowende installs first wind turbine

Ecowende has installed its first wind turbine, approximately 53 km off the coast of IJmuiden. The installation was carried out by Van Oord using the advanced offshore installation vessel, Boreas. It marks a historic milestone in the energy transition: a wind farm that sets a new ecological benchmark for offshore wind development in the North Sea.

The installation comprises a total of 52 Vestas V236-15 MW wind turbines, each rated at 15 MW. At full operational capacity, the Ecowende wind farm will deliver 760 MW to the Dutch electricity grid – sufficient to sustainably supply approximately 3% of current national electricity demand.

“We are delighted that the installation of the first turbine marks a concrete step toward a sustainable energy future for the Netherlands, in harmony with nature. Drawing on the extensive offshore expertise of Vestas and Van Oord, we are fully confident that we can deliver this wind farm safely and on schedule. We also look forward to jointly implementing the ecological innovations that make Ecowende so distinctive,” said Tjalling de Bruin, CEO Ecowende.

One of the most distinctive innovations at Ecowende is the use of red turbine blades. At the initiative of the wind farm developer, Vestas is supplying seven turbines each fitted with a single, red-painted blade. The objective is to investigate whether the contrasting colour improves rotor visibility for birds, thereby reducing collision risk.

The principle behind the red blade is the creation of a so-called ‘smear’ effect – a visible colour contrast during rotation that birds can perceive more readily than conventional grey rotors. In the colour selection process, red was ultimately chosen over black and fluorescent alternatives based on its superior performance in terms of heat resistance and blade longevity.

Further mitigation measures include a dedicated bird corridor between the coastline and the Natura 2000 area De Bruine Bank, with wider turbine spacing and elevated nacelles to provide seabirds with greater clearance beneath the rotor sweep. Adaptive curtailment systems and radar-based monitoring with AI-assisted species recognition are also being deployed to minimise collision risk for birds and bats.

To assess the effectiveness of these measures, Ecowende is applying a range of monitoring techniques, including bird radars, thermal and daylight cameras, and impact sensors.

“The installation of the first wind turbine is a significant moment – not just for Vestas and Ecowende, but for the entire offshore wind sector. With 52 V236-15 MW turbines, this project demonstrates that large scale wind energy generation and ecological responsibility can go hand in hand. We are proud that our technology forms the backbone of what will become the world’s most ecologically advanced offshore wind farm,” said Nils de Baar, President Vestas North & Central Europe.

Turbine installation is being carried out by Vestas, which manufactures the turbine components and oversees their transport and pre-assembly at the port of Eemshaven. Van Oord then transports the assembled turbines offshore aboard the Boreas. Once on location, Vestas completes the installation and commissioning – drawing on Van Oord’s expertise and the Boreas’ main crane. In addition, Van Oord is responsible for the transport and installation of all 52 monopile foundations, the inter-array cable installation, and the placement of scour protection on the seabed.

The Boreas is Van Oord’s flag ship, equipped with a 3310-t crane and has been purpose-built for the latest generation of ultra-large offshore wind turbines.

“With the installation of the first turbine using the Boreas, we are moving into the next phase of this project, following the successful completion of the foundation works. This vessel has been purpose-designed for complete offshore wind projects and is fully capable of meeting Ecowende’s stringent ecological requirements. The deployment of the Boreas in the North Sea underlines the strength of its design and the scale at which this vessel can operate,” added Jan Willem Elleswijk, Project Director Van Oord.

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