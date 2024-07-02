Vestas secures 114 MW German order

Vestas has received a 114 MW order from SAB WindTeam for the wind energy project Ahlum-Dettum in Lower Saxony, Germany. Vestas will deliver 17 V162-6.2 MW and two V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, and the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

"This order from our valued customer SAB WindTeam is proof for the efficient technology of our EnVentus platform. We are delighted that our turbine portfolio offers the perfect fit for the site in Ahlum providing high annual production and at the same time lowest levelised cost of energy," said Sulai Fahimi, Vice President Sales Central for Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “I would like to thank SAB WindTeam for choosing Vestas as supplier for realising one of the largest projects in Germany and look forward to a successful future collaboration.”

“We are delighted to realise our project Ahlum-Dettum together with Vestas. Ahlum-Dettum is the largest single project in our company's history to date. Therefore, we have diligently chosen a proven supplier and service partner that offers the best solution for the site already from the start of the construction phase as well as during the lifetime of the project,” commented Lars Niebuhr, Managing Director of SAB WindTeam GmbH.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 4Q25.

