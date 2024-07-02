Vestas wins Turkish order

Vestas has received a 45 MW order in Türkiye. The contract includes the supply and installation of 10 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“We believe that the reliability and versatility of our portfolio will continue to play a paramount role in Türkiye’s energy transition,” said Vestas Head of Türkiye, Levent Ishak.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for 1H25, while commissioning is expected to take place in 2H25.

Vestas installed Türkiye’s first wind turbine in 1984 and has since then delivered over 2 GW of wind capacity in the country.

