The Nordex Group receives new orders totalling more than 197 MW in Germany

The Nordex Group has received new orders from wind energy companies, ENOVA and BMR energy solutions, for the supply and installation of a total of 30 wind turbines with a combined capacity of more than 197 MW in Germany.

The projects are located in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, and North Rhine-Westphalia. All contracts include long-term Premium Service agreements with a term of 20 years.

In Boldecker Land in Lower Saxony, ENOVA is implementing a 68 MW repowering project with 10 Nordex N163/6.X turbines. Installation is scheduled to start in 4Q27, with commissioning planned for early 2028.

For another wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein, the Nordex Group will also supply ENOVA with six N149/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 34.2 MW. Construction is scheduled to start in early 2028, with commissioning planned for mid-2028.

Two projects in North Rhine-Westphalia with 14 wind turbines – Nettetal and Breberen – were originally developed by BMR energy solutions. For the Nettetal project, which was sold by BMR to ENOVA, Nordex will supply five N163/6.X turbines. Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2027, with commissioning planned for early 2028.

In the Breberen project, ENOVA and BMR energy solutions are also working together in partnership and combining their expertise. In this repowering project, existing wind turbines will be replaced by nine modern, more powerful N163/6.X turbines in order to increase electricity production and use the site more efficiently. Installation work will also begin in October 2027, with commissioning scheduled for 2Q28.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group, commented: “We have built a long-standing and trusting relationship with BMR, which we have developed further through numerous projects. We are therefore all the more pleased to now also implement more joint projects with ENOVA again and to further expand our business relationship. The fact that both partners are relying on our technology and service expertise for these projects is a strong sign of confidence for us.”

Hendrik Böschen, Chief Operations Officer of ENOVA, explained: “These projects mark the next milestone in the development of our wind farm portfolio. Together with Nordex and BMR energy solutions, we are bringing demanding projects into implementation in a co-operative, efficient, and fast manner. The fact that we are driving several projects of this scale forward in parallel underscores ENOVA’s operational strength and scalability in the German wind energy market.”

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