Ørsted selects Mammoet JV for Greater Changhua

Ørsted Taiwan, part of the world’s largest offshore wind company, Ørsted, has selected Mammoet-Giant Taiwan, a joint venture (JV) between Mammoet, an engineered heavy lifting and transport specialist, and Taiwanese Giant Heavy Machinery Services, to provide essential support for the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

This remarkable offshore wind farm development is playing a crucial role in Taiwan's green energy targets, as it aims to achieve 5.7 GW of offshore wind power capacity by 2025.

This award builds upon Mammoet-Giant’s consistent success in Taiwan, where the company has played pivotal roles in local offshore wind farm projects since the inception of offshore wind there in 2017. The JV has been entrusted with the marshalling and lifting activities for 66 suction bucket jackets.

Drawing on their expertise in marshalling services, a pool of specialist heavy lifting and transport equipment, and dedicated personnel, Mammoet-Giant will deliver a comprehensive turnkey service for the project, from initial planning to execution, ensuring the jackets get into the water faster. By managing the complete quayside scope with meticulous planning and execution, the company will reduce interfaces, minimise project risks and ensure high levels of utilization with minimal disruption to port facilities.

To handle the quayside operations, Mammoet has selected its 5000 t capacity SK350 ring crane. Renowned for its exceptional lifting capabilities with a great reach, this powerful crane will be instrumental in achieving the project's objectives.

Operating from a single location, the SK350 will lift the 2500 t suction bucket jackets directly from deck carriers to the quayside and after temporary storage on site, onto deck carriers ferrying the jackets to the installation vessel in the field. This methodology will eliminate the need for vessel repositioning during offloading and loading operations.

The crane’s design enables it to operate in the region’s high wind speeds, mitigating schedule risks and optimising loading speeds. This reduces vessel turnaround times at the port to a minimum, resulting in multiple cost reductions and further schedule optimisation.

Chris Schraa, Managing Director of Mammoet Taiwan, stated: “We are thrilled and honoured to have been awarded the contract to help construct Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms. Mammoet-Giant remains steadfast in our mission to deliver exceptional performance and contribute to the sustainable growth of Taiwan's renewable energy sector.”

“Projects like these showcase the strength of our setup in Taiwan as well as the value of early engagement in engineering. This enables us to offer smarter and safer solutions, optimising schedules and processes through direct communication with the developer.” he added.

