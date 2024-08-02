Equitix expand into the offshore wind sector

Equitix has announced its investment into the Gode Wind 1 offshore wind farm, located in the German sector of the North Sea, 45 km from the coast.

The wind farm comprises 55 turbines with a total installed capacity of 330 MW and is part of a multi-farm development for Godes 1, 2, and 3, of which the combined renewable energy capacity will be 900 MW up-on completion.

The investment, Equitix’s 13th offshore wind farm acquisition in Europe, represented a further step forward in its strategic ambitions for growth in Europe, and wider expansion into the offshore wind sector.

With over 1 GW of renewable energy generation capacity in Germany alone, Equitix has been a major investor in the European renewables market across technologies. Equitix has worked in partnership with all major utilities and turbine manufacturers across it’s approximately 6 GW offshore wind generation fleet.

Equitix CIO, Achal Bhuwania, said: “Further to our recent home decarbonisation platform acquisition in Germany, and renewable hybridisation platform in Spain, our investment in Gode demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting the green transition and delivering net zero across Europe. This investment with our existing partners (Orsted & TRIG) demonstrates our commitment to build deeper, long lasting relationships.”

Equitix was advised by Orrick (Legal services), Everoze (Technical) and PwC (Accounting and Tax) and Lockton (Insurance).

