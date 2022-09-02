Swire Energy Services appoints Head of Operations for Wind division

Swire Energy Services (SES), a global integrated energy services provider, has appointed Claus Rødsgaard as Head of Operations, in a newly created role for the Wind Division, as it continues to strengthen the management team to support operations.

Rødsgaard will support and oversee operational activity within the SES Wind Division and will be based in Lystrup, Denmark.

Joining SES from Dominion Global holding the position of Head of Blades and Composites, Rødsgaard and a small management team built their wind service from the beginning, and brings over 25 years of management and leadership experience. With a previous role as CEO and various roles in the renewables and wind industries, Claus was also involved in The Mayflower Project, the biggest ERP rollout in the wind industry to date.

Claus Rødsgaard said: “This was the perfect opportunity for me to join Swire Energy Services, with a focus on leading operations in an exciting time for the company and the wind industry.

“For me, leadership is all about engaging with people and achieving success together. I have spent 25 years preparing for this position and I look forward to growing and succeeding with my skilled and dedicated colleagues in my new role.”

The appointment falls in line with the long-term focus for SES and further supports the ongoing diversification of the business into the renewable sector.

Sabine Weth, Vice President of Offshore Wind, added: “I am delighted to welcome Claus as Head of Operations. We are growing the management team and developing our operations to support customer projects and Claus’s wealth of experience and passion for leading teams will help to further support our vision.”

SES have strengthened their Wind Division with major contract wins and the recent appointment of Nils Leseberg as Head of Commercial. The division continues to move towards becoming the service partner of choice within the global wind industry.

Swire Energy Services’ wind division provides end-to-end services designed to optimise the performance of onshore and offshore wind farms and includes blade inspection and repair, wind turbine maintenance, and HV and electrical services. Operating in 30 countries and employing over 750 staff, Swire Energy Services is an integrated service provider supporting the global energy industry.





For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.