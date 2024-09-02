RES acquires Sulzer Schmid

RES, a leading independent renewable energy company and services provider, has announced the acquisition of Sulzer Schmid (Sulzer & Schmid Laboratories AG). The acquisition further strengthens RES’ breadth of digital solutions and services to meet growing demand from renewable energy asset owners for smart, data-driven operations and maintenance (O&M).

Sulzer Schmid, based in Switzerland, is a pioneer of autonomous drone inspections for the renewable energy sector and its AI-driven technology enables quicker, safer and more cost-effective blade inspections and repairs.

The company’s proprietary technology, 3DX™ Blade Platform, has transformed condition monitoring of wind turbine blades using autonomous drones, providing 100% coverage and high-quality inspection data, backed by a powerful and user-friendly SaaS platform. It supports customers to build up lifetime records of wind turbine blades across entire fleets and portfolios. Through comprehensive trend analysis and benchmarking over time, platform users can gain valuable fleet insights that can define blade repair work and schedule preventive measures, resulting in significant O&M cost savings and production gains.

The deal is the latest example of RES’ continued drive to combine its global O&M service expertise with growing digital solutions products to help optimise the value of its customers assets.

Established in 2016, Sulzer Schmid has conducted 100 GW of inspections and serviced more than 50 GW of turbines. The wind O&M market is expected to grow from US$32.4 billion in 2023 to US$53.7 billion in 2030, with larger turbines and more demanding weather conditions driving demand for more innovative approaches to blade maintenance.

Eduardo Medina, CEO RES, commented: “Digital innovations in the renewable energy industry are a key enabler of the global energy transition, helping scale infrastructure build-out quickly and efficiently, alongside maximising production from operating assets. This strengthens RES’ position in the sector by integrating cutting-edge digital technology into our global O&M capabilities. By providing our customers with Sulzer Schmid’s digital solutions we can reduce inspection time and costs whilst enhancing data accuracy, actionable insights and safety, making it a game-changer in the energy industry.”

Tom Sulzer, CEO Sulzer Schmid, added: “We are excited to join RES, a company that shares our dedication to digital innovation, and enhancing the performance and longevity of renewable energy assets. Our customers can expect continued support and improved services, while our 3DX™ technology will play a key role in advancing RES’ digital solutions. We look forward to this new chapter and contributing to RES’ successful O&M service strategy.”

Sulzer Schmid will start operating as RES with all employees and technologies transitioning to RES. Its products such as 3DX™ Blade Platform and 3DX™ SmartPilot join RES’ growing suite of digital technologies, products and solutions. Complementing RES’ existing digital strategy and investments it is making in revolutionising products and services to better serve its customers.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!