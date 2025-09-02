Ørsted unveils UK innovation challenge

Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind, has launched the UK Digital Innovation Challenge in partnership with Digital Catapult, a deep tech innovation organisation, and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, to uncover cutting-edge digital technologies from other industries that can be adapted to enhance the efficiency, performance, safety, and sustainability of offshore wind operations.

As the UK’s offshore wind sector rapidly expands to meet net-zero targets, there is a growing need for smarter operations and maintenance (O&M) solutions. Traditional O&M practices – still largely manual and weather-dependent – are ripe for improvement, especially as assets age. Ørsted is calling on UK innovators to transform these processes with data-driven, automated technologies that boost reliability, reduce risk, and future-proof the sector.

The programme is open to UK-registered companies of all sizes and from all sectors. Eligible solutions should fall within Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 3 to 7.

Organisations from sectors such as fintech, transport, entertainment, healthcare, defence, telecoms, and infrastructure are encouraged to apply. Ørsted is particularly interested in technologies with tangible benefits in areas including:

Predictive maintenance (e.g. failure prediction, condition monitoring analytics, anomaly detection).

Operations modelling and optimisation (e.g. digital twins for turbine performance, virtual simulations, lifetime extension strategies).

Automated inspections (e.g. defect detection and reporting).

Logistics and resource management (e.g. weather analytics, vessel scheduling, smart warehouse and inventory management).

Remote maintenance and workforce enablement (e.g. augmented remote troubleshooting, virtual reality training simulations, maintenance robots).

Transparency and trust in supply chains (e.g. digital ledgers, smart contract management).

Proposals outside these categories that support the broader digitalisation of offshore wind O&M are also welcome. Applicants should tailor their solutions to the realities of the offshore environment: remote locations, harsh weather, limited access, and unreliable connectivity. Technologies with a hardware component must be low-maintenance, bandwidth-efficient, and robust enough to operate in challenging conditions.

Two winning companies will each receive bespoke support to the value of approximately £50 000 over six months, including engineering expertise, product validation, testing with real-world data and commercialisation guidance. There may also be opportunities to partner with Ørsted following engagement throughout the programme to further develop the solutions and potentially pilot them within Ør-sted’s global portfolio, including its 12 operational UK offshore wind farms.

“We’re excited to launch this challenge as part of our mission to harness innovation in driving offshore wind excellence,” said Alex Louden, Head of UK&IE Innovation Hub at Ørsted. “By tapping into cross-sector digital expertise, we aim to revolutionise O&M, advancing not only our projects but the entire UK offshore wind ecosystem. Through targeted support and collaboration with Ørsted and Digital Catapult, we are helping UK businesses move pioneering offshore wind technologies closer to commercialisation and global markets.”

Jessica Rushworth, Chief Partnerships Officer at Digital Catapult, added: “The UK Digital Innovation Challenge will showcase the power of partnership to accelerate industrial decarbonisation and bring deep tech solutions into practical use across industry. This initiative will support start-ups to scale successfully, while fast-tracking the deployment of new solutions that are critical to achieving the UK’s net-zero goals. Our collaboration with Ørsted and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult is a strong example of how industry, innovation, and technology communities can come together to deliver meaningful change.”

Dr. Stephen Wyatt, Director – Strategy and Emerging Technology, ORE Catapult, concluded: “We welcome the synergy underpinning this collaborative partnership, which reflects our own commitment to testing and validating innovative technologies, and creative solutions that contribute to derisking and accelerating the deployment of offshore wind. This in turn can help the UK to reach our ambitious targets for clean, renewable energy while delivering sustainable economic and employment benefits.”

The challenge is open to UK-registered companies offering digital solutions for offshore wind O&M. Entries will be judged on innovation, feasibility, impact, scalability, team capability, and alignment with Ørsted’s strategic goals. The application process includes a written submission, after which 5 – 6 companies will be shortlisted to pitch their solutions in person. Two winners will then be selected.

Winners will be announced in early 2026, with the support programme beginning shortly thereafter.

