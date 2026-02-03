Nordex Group secures 189 MW order from OX2 in Sweden

The Nordex Group has received a new order from the Swedish renewable energy company, OX2, for the supply and installation of wind turbines for the Fageråsen wind farm in Sweden.

The order comprises 27 Nordex N163/6.X turbines, which will be installed on 119-m tubular steel towers, representing a total installed capacity of 189 MW.

The wind turbines will feature cold-climate modifications, which are standard in the Nordic region, and will be fitted with Nordex’s Advanced Anti-Icing System. This ensures reliable and forecastable performance, leading to optimised revenue generation even in the harsh winter weather conditions at the site.

As part of the contract, Nordex will also provide a full-scope Premium Service contract with a production-based availability warranty for the turbines for a duration of up to 25 years.

Till Junge, Vice President Region Nordic of the Nordex Group, commented: “This new order provides a great opportunity to further foster the excellent relationship and strong co-operation between Nordex and OX2 in the Nordic region. With the N163/6.X and its cold-climate package including the Advanced Anti-Icing System, we are yet again delivering our tried, tested, and highly efficient solutions tailored to the demanding conditions in Sweden.”

The Fageråsen wind farm will be built in the municipality of Malung-Sälen, located southwest of Malung in the Dalarna region of Sweden. The project is planned to become operational in early 2028. First component deliveries for the foundation construction are planned to start already in 2026, with wind turbine installation activities commencing in 2027.

The Fageråsen project further strengthens the co-operation between Nordex and OX2 throughout the Nordics and highlights Nordex’s strong position in cold-climate markets with long-term service solutions.

