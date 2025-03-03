Correll Group becomes SPIE Wind Connect

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE, an independent European specialist in multi-technical services in energy and communications, has announced that its wind power high voltage specialised entity, Correll Group, has changed its name to SPIE Wind Connect.

Following the acquisition of Correll by the SPIE group in 2024, the entity changed its name, sending a consistent message to its internal and external stakeholders and underlining its place within a well-established group with a positive reputation and a commitment to decarbonisation.

SPIE Wind Connect is focused on supporting the offshore and onshore wind industry, providing a range of high voltage electrical engineering services across the full installation, operational, and maintenance phases of the windfarm, a part of its services is in connecting the inter-array and export cables to facilitate the energisation of the wind turbines, thereby generating power. The new name highlights its focus and specialisation, conveying a clear message to customers and partners.

Christophe Bernhart, Managing Director of SPIE Global Services Energy, responded: “Looking ahead, SPIE Wind Connect’s vision expands beyond just cables and turbines. It is committed to connecting renewable energy sources to the grid and playing a role in integrating sustainable power into the global energy mix.”

