Nordex Group receives 112 MW order from Auren Energia in Brazil

Brazil-based energy holding company, Auren Energia, has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install 19 N163/5.X turbines.

The 112 MW order includes the servicing of the turbines for an initial period of 15 years, with several options to extend to up to 30 years.

The turbines are destined for the Cajuína 3 wind farm, part of the Cajuína wind complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in the municipality of Lajes. The 19 turbines are due to be installed in early 2026 and will be supplied in an operating mode of 5.9 MW on 120-metre concrete towers. Commissioning is scheduled for Autumn 2026.

In recent years, the Nordex Group has delivered and installed a total of 120 N163/5.X turbines comprising 684 MW for the Cajuína 1 and Cajuína 2 wind farms.

