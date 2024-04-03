Vestas secures 554 MW US wind order

Vestas has received a 554 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the US. The order consists of 123 V163-4.5 MW turbines, Vestas’ newest high capacity factor wind turbine.

The orders include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 3Q26 with commissioning scheduled for 1Q27.

