Seagreen Wind Energy introduces new offshore wind contracts

Seagreen Wind Energy, soon to be one of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farms, has announced that it is launching its offshore corporate purchase power agreement (cPPA) offerings. The Seagreen terms significantly shorten the typical cPPA length, providing buyers with an alternative option to standard longer-term cPPAs.

Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm will be operational in 2023 and will be able to produce enough low-carbon electricity to power 1.6 million homes or the equivalent of almost every home and business in Edinburgh and Glasgow, Scotland, combined.1

The £3 billion joint venture (JV) project between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables will have 114 10 MW turbines in the deep waters 27 km off the coast of Angus in the North Sea, and will be one of the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farms.

cPPAs are an increasingly common way for large corporates to procure their energy supplies and have enabled swifter transition to renewable energy procurement. Typically, contracts are 10 years or more in duration.

Seagreen’s cPPAs offer an alternative to traditional cPPAs for many businesses to access buying renewable energy directly from an offshore wind farm. With a five-year contract length, it offers corporates a balance of contract duration flexibility with surety of supply.

Thanks to Seagreen’s innovative cPPA offering, energy-intensive corporates will be able to share in the displacement of around 2 million tpy of CO 2 emissions2 and help meet their own environmental goals and sustainability commitments as part of decarbonisation strategies.

Businesses will be able to purchase energy in blocks of 20 MW or 100 GWh per annum as part of the Seagreen offshore cPPA. Securing renewable energy directly from the company will also help contracting parties with their environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, connecting their business to what will be one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms.

Tenders for Seagreen’s offshore cPPAs will be released later in 2021, after the summer.

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of the JV project, supported by TotalEnergies, and will operate Seagreen on completion.

1 1.62 million homes powered per annum based on Typical Domestic Consumption Values (Medium Electricity Profile Class 1, 2900 kWh per household; OFGEM, January 2020), typical 50% wind load factor, and projected installed capacity of up to 1.1 GW. Two-thirds of homes in Scotland based on Household Estimates Scotland 2019 (National Records of Scotland, June 2020). Quoted 2.23 million t/CO 2 reductions per annum based on expected annual output against average 446 t/CO 2 per GWh (BEIS Digest of UK Energy Statistics, July 2020). 2019 Domestic/Non-Domestic Consumption of Glasgow and Edinburgh = 4927 GWh. (Regional and Local Authority Electricity Consumption as per Gov UK website, December 2020) https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/regional-and-local-authority-electricity-consumption-statistics.

2 CO 2 savings – over 2 million t. 1075 x 0.584 (BEIS load factor) x 8760 (hrs in a yr) / 1000 (convert MWh to GWh) = 5499.5 x 446 t = 2 452 789 t of carbon emissions saved. Seagreen will displace over 2 million tpy of CO 2 from electricity generated by fossil fuels – similar to removing more than a third of all of Scotland’s annual car emissions and making a significant contribution to Scotland’s net-zero ambition by 2045.

