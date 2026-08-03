Cierco secures seabed rights for the Llyr wind projects

Cierco Energy has signed an agreement for lease with The Crown Estate, officially securing seabed rights for the Llyr wind projects in the Celtic Sea. This agreement unlocks two pioneering 100 MW test and demonstration projects off the Pembrokeshire coast – projects that are poised to power up to 200 000 homes and accelerate Wales’s journey toward its clean energy ambitions.

The Llyr projects will be among the first in the UK to trial next-generation offshore wind technologies at scale. This initiative establishes a launchpad for future gigawatt scale developments and positions Wales as a global leader in offshore wind innovation. It will help transform South West Wales into a powerhouse for offshore engineering and supply chain advancement, generating high-skilled jobs and strengthening the region’s standing on the world energy map.

Julia Rose, Head of Offshore Wind at The Crown Estate, said: “The Celtic Sea presents a significant opportunity to accelerate offshore wind development, unlocking new sources of clean energy through floating offshore wind while driving economic growth and creating long-term benefits for Wales. Projects such as Llyr are helping to advance the technologies, skills, and supply chains needed to support the next generation of offshore wind, and we are pleased to support this important milestone through the award of an Agreement for Lease.”

Scott Harper, Managing Director at Cierco Energy, added: “These demonstration projects are vital stepping stones, giving us the chance to test world-leading offshore foundations, mooring systems, and dynamic cabling before scaling up to commercial deployments. We are committed to working closely with local communities, supply chain partners and government stakeholders to deliver on this vision. The successful delivery of Llyr will not only generate pioneering technology clean power but will also catalyse a world-class industrial ecosystem spanning offshore fabrication, engineering, advanced manufacturing, and technology exports. Demonstrator projects like Llyr are where supply chains form, technologies are proven and investor confidence is built, today’s innovation hub can become tomorrow’s manufacturing cluster.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.