OX2 completes sale of 77 MW Romanian wind farm

OX2 has sold a 77 MW ready-to-build wind farm in Romania to Norwegian renewable energy solutions provider, Scatec ASA.

The wind farm holds a long-term contract-for-difference (CfD) with the Romanian State.

The Urleasca wind farm, located in south-east Romania, will feature 11 Nordex N175/6.X MW turbines. OX2 is contracted to oversee the entire construction phase scheduled to commence in 3Q26, with commissioning planned for 2H28.

Once operational, the wind farm will generate approximately 244 GWh annually, equivalent to powering 71 000 households, while avoiding approximately 101 000 tpy of CO 2 -equivalent emissions.

Matthias Taft, CEO of OX2, commented: “We’re pleased to announce our third Romanian transaction, this time with Scatec, demonstrating the market’s strong renewable energy momentum. OX2 continues to grow steadily in Romania, with our 1.5 GW development and construction portfolio. This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering value-driven renewable energy solutions.”

The project has secured grid connectivity through a connection agreement with Romania’s transmission system operator, Transelectrica.

In 2025, OX2 secured a 15-year CfD with the Romanian State for 43 MW installed capacity of the Urleasca project.

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