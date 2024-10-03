Vestas signs conditional agreement for a 1.1 GW offshore wind project in Scotland

Vestas has signed a conditional order agreement with Inch Cape Offshore Ltd, an equal joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape project in Scotland.

The agreement is for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 72 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the Inch Cape offshore wind project. The scope of the service contract includes a long-term comprehensive service agreement followed by a tailor-made operational support agreement.

“We are very pleased to have signed this agreement for a pivotal project for Scotland's offshore wind industry, and our team is genuinely excited to contribute to this milestone together with ESB and Red Rock Renewables,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Inch Cape will have a significant impact on the UK’s sustainable energy future, and we are proud to stand at the forefront of this transition. Our thanks go to our partners at ESB and Red Rock Renewables for their trust and excellent collaboration.”

Inch Cape Project Director, John Hill, added: “We are delighted to be working with Vestas on deployment of these latest fully certified state-of-the-art turbines. When operational, these turbines will deliver more than 5 TWh of renewable electricity each year, making a vital contribution to the UK’s energy security and emissions reduction targets.”

The Inch Cape project site is located in the Scottish North Sea, 15 km off the Angus coast, with the installation harbour being based in the Port of Dundee. According to the current state of planning, wind turbine installation is programmed to begin in 2026 and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

For the project to count as a firm and unconditional order in Vestas’ books, certain standard contractual conditions precedent are still pending. When these have been fulfilled, Vestas will disclose the firm and unconditional order in accordance with its disclosure policy.

