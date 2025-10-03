DEME secures contract for Nordseecluster B wind farm

DEME has secured a contract to carry out the transport and installation works for the inter-array cables for the Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in Germany. The Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project of RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%).

The Nordseecluster, located approximately 50 km north of the island of Juist (Germany), combines wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea. With a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW, the Nordseecluster will generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1.6 million homes. RWE is in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of the Nordseecluster offshore wind farms.

DEME will transport and install a total of 124 km of inter-array cables for the second project stage – Nordseecluster B – connecting all 60 foundations for the wind turbines to the offshore substation in the German North Sea. The extensive scope includes all the engineering, preparation, and supporting activities, ensuring that DEME will deliver a complete solution.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!