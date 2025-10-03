Jones Bros hits first pour milestone on Sanquhar II wind farm

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has helped Sanquhar II wind farm reach a significant construction milestone with the first pouring of concrete on turbine foundations.

Jones Bros is the principal contractor for the £400 million 44-turbine scheme that straddles both Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire, which will have the capacity to power more than 335 000 homes annually.

The CWP Energy-led development will be the fourth largest wind farm in the UK.

Jones Bros, supported by Cambrian, completed the first pour using its two on-site concrete batching plants, which cut down vehicle movements and helps streamline programme delivery.

Project manager Jonathan Maitland, who is currently leading a team of around 100, including apprentices and trainees, which is expected to grow to 200, said: “Completing the first pour is always a special milestone on wind farm schemes.

“Our highly skilled team has worked tirelessly and efficiently to reach this stage of the project, and we look forward to making further progress in the coming weeks and months.”

Further scheduled activity for Jones Bros includes the creation of new access tracks and associated crane hardstanding to allow for turbine delivery and erection, along with two substation platforms for exporting power.

First power generation from the wind farm in south west Scotland is expected in 2027.

Jones Bros Contracts Director, Garod Evans, said: “It’s another significant renewable energy scheme for our talented Scottish team, and one we are enjoying working on.

“Current live wind farm projects include Benbrack, North Kyle, and Windy Standard III, so to add Sanquhar II to our portfolio further showcases our abilities in the sector.”

Rod Wood MBE, Managing Director of CWP Energy, added: “This milestone represents far more than the initial stages of construction; it is a pivotal moment in advancing a project that will play a key role in the UK’s renewable energy future.

“We are proud to collaborate with esteemed partners such as Jones Bros, whose expertise and dedication are driving progress as we transition into the next phase of development.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!