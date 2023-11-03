Iberdrola and Masdar sign Baltic offshore wind alliance

Iberdrola has signed a strategic agreement with Masdar, a renewable energy group based in Abu Dhabi, to co-invest in the 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic Sea. Following confirmation that all the necessary regulatory approvals have been received, Iberdrola will have a majority stake of 51% in the project, which will help to accelerate energy independence in Europe.

According to the terms of the transaction, the valuation of 100% of the project amounts to around 1.6 billion euros. Iberdrola will control and manage the assets, providing operation and maintenance services and other corporate services.

In July, Ignacio Galán, executive chairman of Iberdrola, and the CEO of Masdar, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, signed the agreement as part of a broader commitment between two clean energy powerhouses. Both parties see this as a strategically important transaction and a critical milestone that strengthens a partnership that will allow further renewable energy investment opportunities to be explored across various technologies and regions.

Baltic Eagle will have 50 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 9.53 MW, built on monopile foundations. The project will produce 1.9 TWh of clean electricity annually, enough to meet the demand of 475 000 homes and avoid the emission of 800 000 tpy of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere.

This wind farm, which is scheduled to come into operation by the end of 2024, has a minimum regulated tariff of €64.6/MWh for the first 20 years. In addition, it has already sold 100% of its production with long-term contracts.

