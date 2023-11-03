Vestas secures 42 MW German wind project

Vestas has received a firm order from Strom 2020 GmbH & Co. KG for the Bosau wind project in Germany.

The order consists of seven V150-6.0 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 20-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are pleased to work together for the first time with Strom 2020 and would like to express our thanks to Strom 2020 for their trust in us,” said Jens Kück, Senior Vice President Sales Onshore for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “The V150-6.0 MW is the ideal choice for a site with stronger wind speeds and can thus make an important contribution to the energy transition in Schleswig-Holstein.”

“After many years of planning and some ups and downs along the way, we are pleased to have won Vestas as a contractual partner for our wind farm in the municipality of Bosau. We are excited about the coming years, the construction and operation of the wind turbines, and we are optimistic about the future and look forward to a good cooperation,", added Malte Carstens, Managing Director of Strom 2020.

With the order, Vestas’ announced order intake for 2023 passes 10 GW. This is the eighth consecutive year that Vestas passes the 10 GW mark since pioneering the global wind industry more than 40 years ago.

The project site is located in Schleswig-Holstein between Lübeck and Kiel. Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 1Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the 3Q25.

