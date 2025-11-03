Simply Blue Group welcomes strategic investment from Kansai Electric

Simply Blue Group, a leading developer of renewable energy projects, has announced that Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc. (KEPC) has signed a share subscription agreement with Simply Blue Group’s offshore wind development arm, Simply Blue Energy OSW Ltd (SBE OSW).

This strategic investment marks KEPCO’s first investment involving management participation in an offshore wind developer.

SBE OSW Ltd is actively engaged in multiple offshore wind projects across Europe and elsewhere and possesses extensive experience and expertise in offshore wind development from the early stages of project formation. With KEPCO’s investment, SBE OSW aims to accelerate the expansion of its offshore wind portfolio.

Hugh Kelly, Co-Founder and CEO, Simply Blue Group, commented: “This investment represents a pivotal moment for us at SBE OSW Ltd. The support from KEPCO provides the strength and resources needed to scale our operations and advance our offshore wind initiatives. Together, we are poised to deliver significant contributions to the clean energy transition.”

Toru Kuwahara, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of Global EX Division of KEPCO, added: “We are honoured to embark on a partnership with Simply Blue Energy, a developer possessing a pioneering spirit and extensive expertise in the field of offshore wind power. Through this collaboration, we aim to further advance offshore wind development for both companies and contribute to achieving a carbon-neutral society.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin concluded: “I welcome the announcement of a strategic investment in Cork-headquartered Simply Blue Group by Japan’s KEPCO. Simply Blue has been a significant international actor in the fast-growing offshore renewable energy sector and this collaboration with KEPCO will further bolster its capacity. Together they will help drive the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, in Ireland and further afield. I wish them well in their new partnership.”

As part of KEPCO, SBE OSW Ltd will collaborate closely to advance expertise in offshore wind development.

This strategic investment reflects Kansai Electric Power Group’s long-term vision to contribute to the realisation of a zero-carbon society and ensure the sustainable, stable supply of clean energy worldwide.

