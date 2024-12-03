JDR Cables secures major contract from DEME for largest US wind project

JDR Cable Systems, a global subsea cable and umbilical supplier and service provider, part of the TFKable Group, has been awarded a contract by DEME Offshore to support Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia offshore wind (CVOW) project.

JDR's comprehensive scope of work covers 176 wind turbines and three offshore substations. It includes pull – in, termination, testing, and commissioning of all the 66 kV subsea inter-array cables. The work will start in 2025 and continue into 2026, across three campaigns.

The CVOW project, with an expected capacity of 2.6 GW, is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the US, capable of powering approximately 660 000 homes and significantly contributing to the country's renewable energy goals of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.

In addition to advancing the sustainable energy transition, the CVOW project will also positively impact the economy of the Commonwealth of Virginia. JDR is partnering with local stakeholders in the area to support development of the local supply chain and workforce to meet the challenges of the growing offshore wind industry.

During installation, as part of the pull in scope, JDR teams will securely winch and pull the cables from the seabed to the turbines. Afterwards, they will fit electrical connectors and perform termination testing to ensure secure connections. For testing and commissioning, high voltage tests and final inspections will be conducted to confirm the integrity of the cables, ensuring they are ready for reliable power transmission.

Brian Davis, Head of Services, at JDR, said: "The CVOW project represents a major step forward in the US's renewable energy strategy, and we are proud to be a part of it. This contract underscores our high-quality end-to-end service for offshore wind projects. JDR's comprehensive installation and commissioning services will support the long-term success and sustainability of this groundbreaking project."

Philip Scheers, General Manager Subsea Power Cables from DEME Offshore, commented: “The CVOW project is a critical milestone for DEME as it underscores our commitment to advancing the US's renewable energy goals and offshore wind market. JDR's proven global track record in delivering installation services make them the ideal partner for this project.”

Michael Wells, Senior Sales Manager at JDR, said: “We are pleased to deepen our ongoing relationship with DEME and our presence in the US market through the CVOW project. We see significant opportunities for offshore wind in the US. Build-ing on JDR's involvement in current US offshore wind projects, this contract positions us strongly to continue playing a key role in the expansion of the North American renewables market.”

