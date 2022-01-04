H2air places order with Vestas

Renewable energy producer H2air has placed an 80 MW order with Vestas for three projects in France. The Ardennes I wind park, to be located in Grand-Est, will feature 12 wind turbines from the 4 MW platform with V150 rotors. The Somme I and Aisne I wind parks, to be located in Hauts de France, will feature 11 wind turbines from the 4 MW platform with V126 rotors. The supply and installation order includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Roy Mahfouz, CEO of H2air, says: “We are proud of this success. Despite the challenges linked to the current conjuncture, it is due to a talented and pugnacious team and good partnerships that we have been able to launch the construction of these 80 MW. It is a part of a large portfolio which sustains the healthy and organic growth for H2air”.

Vestas France Country Manager, Hugues Faivre, says: “We are very glad to partner once again with H2air. Our 4 MW platform is designed to provide business certainty to our customers across a broad range of wind and site conditions. This versatility enables our customers to mix different turbine types, obtaining exceptional energy capture and optimising the energy output of their wind parks”.

Turbine delivery at Ardennes I is planned by 4Q22 and commissioning is scheduled for 1Q23.

